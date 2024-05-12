NBA Draft: Wizards Land No. 2 Overall Pick
At the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery Sunday afternoon, 14 teams learned where they’d be selecting in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.
The Wizards were among those teams, coming away with No. 2 overall selection.
Washington is currently going through a rebuild. They've decontstructed their roster and prioritized youth. Landing the No. 2 overall pick is right where the Wizards were supposed to be, holding the second-best odds to win the No. 1 overall pick.
In 2023-24 they finished the season 15-67, which resulted in the second-highest lottery odds. They owned a 14% chance at No. 1, followed by a 13.4% chance at No. 2, a 12.7% chance at No. 3, a 12% chance at No. 4 and a 47.9% chance at No. 5 overall.
While most draft experts are near-consensus that this year lacks less of a punch near the top, the team will still have the opportunity to select from a variety of talented prospects.
Now, prospects will take to the NBA Draft Combine to showcase their measurements, skills and basketball knowledge. The 2024 NBA Draft will be the first ever two-day event, beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 26 and concluding with the second round on Thursday, June 27.
You can reference Draft Digest’s most recent big board here.
