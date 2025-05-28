Mock Draft: Brooklyn Nets Stop Ace Bailey’s Slide
The 2025 NBA Draft is just under a month away, and there’s been little intel released outside of the top two picks.
Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper are all but Mavericks and Spurs already, but No. 3 and beyond has seen little information released. Ace Bailey was widely regarded as the third-best prospect coming into the year, but others such as VJ Edgecombe, Tre Johnson and a few more have put together solid year’s too.
In a recent mock draft I posted to YouTube, Bailey slipped a few spots, leading to the Nets grabbing him at No. 8. You can watch the full video below or read on for analysis:
At 6-foot-9-ish with premier shot-making abilities, Bailey’s ranking near the top of the ’25 class has long made sense. But a slide isn’t completely out of the question given some passing, handling and shot-selection concerns. If Bailey can iron those things out, there’s certainly star potential, but it wouldn’t be the craziest draft slide we’ve seen in the last decade if a few teams didn't think he could get to that point.
At No. 8, Brooklyn would gladly take Bailey, as they’re an essential blank canvas after kicking off their rebuild last offseason.
Early in his career, Bailey will be at his best playing off of others, adding a boost of athleticism, shooting and potentially versatile defense. Brooklyn could be a great place for him to work into the pros, honing things he’s good at early in his career while building on his game in the next few seasons.
Head coach Jordi Fernandez is also set to be one of the top developmental coaches in the league, and would likely enforce good habits early in Bailey's career.
Regardless, Bailey is set to infuse a team with good traits in just under a month, and the Nets will leave with more talent than they had previously.