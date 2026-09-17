2027 NBA Draft: Three Teams who Could see the Most Players Selected

The 2027 NBA Draft class isn't currently thought of to be a strong one, but plenty of its talent has been consolidated on a few select teams. Last season was dominated by a few teams will multiple prospects, and the upcoming season may be similar.

Below, we'll evaluate several teams who could see three or more players selected at the 2027 NBA Draft:

Duke Blue Devils: Cameron Williams, Patrick Ngongba II, Dame Sarr, John Blackwell, Cayden Boozer

Duke has seen plenty of turnover since sending prospects to the ’26 draft, but has re-loaded with tons of talent. Five-star Cameron Williams won’t make up for all of Cameron Boozer’s impact, but does provide a versatile forward who could be league-bound.

All of Cayden Boozer, Ngongba and Sarr are returning, but could be set to have ignited roles under Jon Scheyer. Wisconsin standout John Blackwell has also been added to the equation, along with potential 2028 draftee Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

The Blue Devils may not have the superstar punch they did last season, but could make up for it with depth.

Arkansas Razorbacks: Jordan Smith Jr., Billy Richmond III, JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure, Miikka Muurinen

Arkansas, led by head coach John Calipari, has among the bigger talents pools in the country presently. Though it’s not yet known who will emerge as draft-able players.

Jordan Smith Jr. ranks among the top players in the class for many due to his two-way impact and positional malleability, and Billy Richmond III made waves last year and could lock himself into first-round contention with a solid year of shooting.

Aside from those two, all of JJ Andrews, Abdou Toure and Miikka Muurinen will get fair shakes at producing in Calipari’s system, though not all are likely to finish with NBA Draft-level cases.

Arizona Wildcats: Caleb Holt, Motiejus Krivas, Ivan Kharchenkov,

What the Wildcats lack in pure numbers they make up for with quality. Five-star wing Caleb Holt and returnees in Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov are not only likely locks to be drafted in 2027, but they’ll all be in heavy first-round consideration.

To this point, Holt is consistently mocked within the top five, and Krivas and Kharchenkov will both have fair shakes at landing within the lottery or better due to high impact in role spots.

Where other teams could see some cannibalization in terms of production, Holt, Kharchenkov and Krivas are likely set to provide synergy for one another.

Honorable mentions:

UConn Huskies: Braylon Mullins, Colben Landrew, Solo Ball, Na’Jai Hines, Nik Khamenia

Illinois Illini: David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic, Quentin Coleman, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonomir Ivisic

Florida Gators: Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu, Boogie Fland