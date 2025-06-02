NBA Mock Trade: Warriors Jump Into Top-10 at NBA Draft
After the conclusion of the NBA Finals — which features the OKC Thunder and Indiana Pacers — the NBA Draft will be the league’s next major milestone.
Teams are gearing up to cash in on years worth of research in the form of top draft prospects, especially in a loaded 2025 draft class. While the Warriors have certainly done their due diligence in the scouting department, they don’t have a first round pick at this year’s draft. But that could change with a potential trade.
Below, we’ll evaluate what a deal could look like between the Houston Rockets and Warriors:
Golden State Warriors get: No. 10, Cam Whitmore
Houston Rockets get: Moses Moody, No. 41, 2027 FRP Top-10 protected, 2030 SRP
In this theoretical deal, the Warriors trade into the top 10 of the 2025 NBA Draft by dealing guard Moses Moody, two second round picks and a protected future first. In exchange, they also get a reclamation project in wing Cam Whitmore.
Landing the top-10 pick allows Golden State to re-shuffle their roster and land a top developmental talent. The ’25 draft is a loaded one chock full of future NBA contributors, and the team could swing on guards, wings or front court players.
While losing Moody is somewhat of a hit to the team’s current core, they get a project in Whitmore, who could have an immensely high ceiling as an athleticism-based scorer.
Houston gives up its best current draft chip and a piece of its young core in Whitmore, but adds a player who should be ready to hit the ground running in its core that’s still just 23. Additionally, they add three other draft assets which it could potentially throw in a package for a star.
Houston has desperate need for more 3-point shooting, and Moody’s 9.8 points on 37% perimeter shooting on 4.6 attempts would be more than welcomed.
In the least, Houston gives up currently non-impactful assets to bolster its rotation, and the Warriors get some high-potential prospects that could help lead the team back to the promised land.