NBA Preseason: Mathurin Continues Fiery Start with Pacers

The sixth overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Bennedict Mathurin, is playing like a man with something to prove.

On the outside looking in of what was heralded as a top-5 of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith Jr. and Keegan Murray, Mathurin is very much the type to take criticism in stride and use it.

And using it he is.

In three games, Mathurin is averaging 20.3 points on 52 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Most recently, the former Arizona standout scored a blistering 27 points against the Knicks on 8-for-13 shooting in 30 minutes off the bench. He finished with four rebounds, and one assist and steal apiece.

Rookie Andrew Nembhard of Gonzaga also had a nice game against New York, pouring on 15 points on 6-for-12 shooting with nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Among rookies, Mathurin trails only the Rockets duo of Smith Jr. and Tari Eason in points per game. Smith Jr. has played just one game, and Eason has been on a tear of his own.

Several rookies, including Eason and Mathurin, have already made big impacts for their respective squads. Paolo Banchero, the Thunder lottery duo of Jalen Williams and Ousmane Dieng, and Miami forward Nikola Jovic have all found success early.

The NBA preseason continues with a pair of games on Thursday night, before a loaded 9-game slate on Friday that will wrap up play before the NBA regular season next week.

