NBA Prospects in the NBL: Summarizing Debut Showings
The National Basketball League in Australia, also known as the NBL, is becoming an increasingly common path for NBA prospects to take to get to the league. The NBL Next Stars Program, specifically, is a developmental program that has helped future NBA prospects contribute to NBL rosters prior to being drafted into the NBA.
Last year's NBL Next Stars class, for example, included Alex Sarr, AJ Johnson, Ariel Hukporti, Bobi Klintman, Mantas Rubstavicius, and Trentyn Flowers.
This NBL season includes five players part of the Next Stars Program: Karim Lopez, Rocco Zikarsky, Alex Toohey, Malique Lewis, and Izan Almansa. All five of these players are eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft besides Karim Lopez, who is eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. Another prospect many scouts are watching, in addition to players in the Next Stars program, is Ben Henshall.
Let's take a look at how all six players faired in their NBL debuts.
Izan Almansa, Perth Wildcats
After an up-and-down season in the G League last season, the 19-year-old joined the NBL Next Stars Program. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man played around 14 minutes in Perth's first game, where he recorded 10 points, one steal, and one rebound. Additionally, he shot four-for-seven (57%) from the field, 0-for-1 from beyond the arc, and 2-for-2 from the free throw line. It's an encouraging start for a prospect who doesn't turn 20 years old until next June.
Ben Henshall, Perth Wildcats
The 6-foot-5, 198-pound guard played around 20 minutes in the first game, where he recorded 10 points, seven assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one turnover. He shot 4/7 from the field (57%) and 2/4 from three (50%). Playing 20 minutes in his first game is an encouraging sign, as he averaged only 6.1 minutes per game last season. Henshall turns 21 years old in late June of 2025, and could work his way into being drafted if his minutes and production continue.
Malique Lewis, Southeast Melbourne Phoenix
The 6-foot-7, 194-pound wing played for the Mexico City Capitanes last season, and ultimately decided to join the NBL Next Stars program this season. In his first game, Lewis played around 18 minutes while recording four points and three rebounds (including one offensive rebound). He unfortunately did not have a great shooting day in his debut, converting one of his six field goal attempts (17%) and went zero for three from downtown (but did hit both of his free throw attempts).
Lewis can offer both positional size and the ability to hit threes to an NBA team, but continuing to put the ball on the floor and create for others off of attacking closeouts are two key areas of his game to watch for. Assuming he continues his overall positive trajectory, despite an unideal first game, Lewis has the potential to receive a two-way contract either as a late second-round pick or undrafted free agent for the 2025 NBA Draft. He doesn't turn 20 years old until November and will be around 20.6 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Karim Lopez, New Zealand Breakers
Lopez is a 17-year-old two-year project player in the Next Stars Program and is eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 wing played in around 10 minutes of the Breakers' first game, attempted one shot, recorded two rebounds, one turnover, and zero points. He's currently a projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Alex Toohey, Sydney Kings
The 6-foot-8, 223-pound wing played around 26 minutes in the Kings' first game, recording 15 points, one block, three steals, three rebounds (including two offensive rebounds), and one turnover. He shot 42% from the field (5-for-12), 60% from three (3-for-5), and made both of his free throws. Toohey will be 21.3 years old at the time of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Rocco Zikarsky, Brisbane Bullets
Zikarsky is a 7-foot-2, 227-pound big man who played around seven minutes in the Bullets' first game, recording four points (2-for-3 from the field), three rebounds (including two offensive rebounds), and one turnover. The projected first-round pick turns 20 years old in June of 2025.
Note: While it's a long season and one game doesn't mean much in the grand scheme of things, it's interesting to take a look at how each player fared in their first game, and is important to monitor their minutes as the season progresses.
