NBA Rookie Preview: Two Statistical Goals for Cooper Flagg
As the 2025-26 NBA season approaches, one of the most anticipated storylines is first overall pick Cooper Flagg's debut with the Dallas Mavericks. He's currently gearing up to star for a squad that hopes to contend for a title alongside superstar big man Anthony Davis. With what Flagg brings to the table, the possibilities are endless for the Duke product and Dallas.
For most NBA players, the new season means another chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, or to reach the next level as an individual. For the current rookie class, the impending October games mean something entirely different, at least for most players. The 2025 Draft Class will make their league debuts in the coming months, truly fulfilling their dreams of becoming NBA players.
While it’s important for them to savor the moment, it’s imperative that each rookie approaches his early opportunity in stride, ready to do what’s needed to contribute. NBA teams are quick to pull the leash on underperforming young players, regardless of their talent level.
In the case of Flagg, he will have to balance his personal development with what helps the Mavericks maximize their potential as a team this season. He has a chance to have a debut season for the ages, with what he already brings to the table on both ends of the floor in a winning situation.
In particular, if Flagg can meet this pair of statistical benchmarks within his role, he’ll likely embark on a highly successful rookie campaign.
Goal #1: Make Two Threes Per Game
One of the biggest questions coming into Flagg's freshman season at Duke was his three-point shooting ability. While it was clear that he had at least a solid base as a shooter, it was unclear whether he'd be able to meet the high bar needed to be a legitimate shooting threat.
However, the 6-foot-8 forward quickly silenced many of these concerns, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc on nearly four attempts per game. This ended up coming out to 1.4 makes per game, including a highly impressive 45.8% shooting across his final 17 appearances.
While he established himself as a capable shooter as a freshman, the 18-year-old will have to take another step forward to be a positive shooter at the next level, particularly with his shooting volume.
If Flagg can progress to the point where he's making a pair of threes per game, then he'll likely have the volume needed to be a shooting threat spotting up alongside Davis and Kyrie Irving.
Goal #2: Record Three Stocks (Steals & Blocks) Per Game
It's no secret that Flagg is a highly talented defender. He's so good on this end that he could even contend for an All-Defense team in year one.
To do so, though, he'll have to exert his motor to the fullest to be a disruptor. At Duke, he was a factor on both the perimeter and as a rim protector, averaging both 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. If he can take this a step up and average three combined stocks, he'll stake a claim as one of the best defensive forwards in the game.