NBA Summer League: 2024 Salt Lake City Schedule and Participants
NBA Summer League is officially underway, as the California Classic kicked off on Saturday. There are three primary summer league circuits, one of which takes place in Salt Lake City and will begin this evening.
The smallest of all three NBA Summer League events, there will be four teams taking the floor over the next three days at Delta Center in Utah. Along with the host team Utah Jazz, the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers will round out the pool of teams.
Each team will play three games, one each day. A very simple format, every team will play the three other teams once, with no playoff bracket or championship game involved.
July 8
- Thunder vs. 76ers (7:00 p.m. ET)
- Grizzlies vs. Jazz (9:00 p.m ET)
July 9
- Grizzlies vs. 76ers (7:00 p.m. ET)
- Thunder vs. Jazz (9:00 p.m. ET)
July 10
- Grizzlies vs. Thunder (7:00 p.m. ET)
- 76ers vs. Jazz (9:00 p.m. ET)
This is always such a special event, as we get our first look at the rookies on each of these four teams, as they look to make a solid first impression. Several first-year players who were taken in the top 45 of the 2024 NBA Draft will have the opportunity to participate in this event for the first time in their new uniforms, including Zach Edey (Grizzlies), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies), Jared McCain (Sixers), Justin Edwards (Sixers), Adem Bona (Sixers), Kyle Filipowski (Jazz), Isaiah Collier (Jazz), Cody Williams (Jazz), Dillon Jones (Thunder) and Ajay Mitchell (Thunder).
The biggest NBA Summer League event takes place in Las Vegas, where every team will be represented when this begins later this week. The California Classic and Salt Lake City leagues are still a phenomenal showcase ahead of the larger event, which is a 12-day slate.
