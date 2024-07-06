NBA Summer League: 2024 California Classic Schedule and Participants
As NBA Summer League kicks off this weekend, the California Classic is the first of three major events as young prospects -- most notably rookies -- look to showcase their skills ahead of the 2024-25 season.
This iteration of the California Classic is the sixth annual, as the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors are partnering to host a dual league in Sacramento and San Francisco. As such, there will be games at Golden 1 Center as well as at Chase Center.
This year's event will be especially unique given the Chinese National Team will be participating against NBA squads, including the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets -- along with the Warriors and Kings, of course.
A total of 12 games will take place during this event, which have each already been mapped out in the California Classic's schedule.
This will be our first look at several high-profile rookies with their new teams, including Stephon Castle (Spurs), Bronny James (Lakers), Dalton Knecht (Lakers), Kel'el Ware (Heat), Tidjane Salaun (Hornets) and Isaac Jones (Kings) among others.
From a rules and regulations standpoint, there will be modified gameplay rules in place at the California Classic, including 10-minute quarters -- which is standard for a summer league setting.
The biggest NBA Summer League event takes place in Las Vegas, where every team will be represented starting next week. In the meantime, there is also a summer league circuit in Salt Lake City that kicks off on Monday.
