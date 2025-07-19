NBA Summer League: Playoffs Schedule, Bracket and Game Times
As the vast majority of the teams around the league wrap up their NBA Summer League schedules, there’s still a three-game playoff bracket ahead for a few teams.
At the conclusion of each team’s initial four-game slate in Las Vegas, they’re ranked in the standings based on record, with a variety of tiebreakers including head-to-head result, point differential and total points scored, respectively. The top four teams in those standings advance to the playoffs, while the other 26 simply play a consolation game before heading back home.
The playoff system is single-elimination, with the eventual champion having to win a pair of games to be crowned. The semifinals feature the first seed against the fourth seed, and the second seed against the third seed. Now that the initial slate of four games is over for each of the 30 teams around the league, the final standings have been set.
1. Toronto Raptors
2. OKC Thunder
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Sacramento Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks both went 4-0, but finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in terms of point differential. As such, they did not make the top four to sneak into the playoffs.
The Toronto Raptors (1) and Sacramento Kings (4) will match up at 4:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder (2) and Charlotte Hornets facing off at 6:00 p.m. EST. Both contests will be played at Thomas & Mack Center and aired on ESPN.
From there, the Championship Game will take place on Sunday at 10:00 p.m. EST on ESPN at Thomas & Mack Center between the winners of those two games. The players on the winning team will be rewarded with an incredible ring for their efforts toward a 6-0 record in Las Vegas.
NBA Summer League Championship rings have been given out since 2022, but this season's edition is next-level. As reported by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, this year's championship ring is made up of 172 full-cut diamond stimulant and blue sapphires with a total carat weight of 2.75 carats set onto sterling silver.
Only four games remain in NBA Summer League, at least as it relates to winning a championship. Other consolation contests will still take place over the next few days as well.