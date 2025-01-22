NBA Trade: Phoenix Suns Swap Draft Picks with Jazz
On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns made a deal with the Utah Jazz that should eventually branch into plenty more.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, Phoenix is trading its 2031 unprotected first to the Utah Jazz in exchanges for three first round picks: the least favorable of the Cavaliers and Timberwolves in 2025, as well as the least favorable of Timberwolves Cavaliers and Jazz in 2027 and 2029.
The deal is centered around making more future selections available for the Suns in order to make deals with its current win-now core, as well as giving one of the more coveted picks in the entire league to the Jazz.
Phoenix has long been reportedly seeking Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the trade market in a theoretical deal centered around Bradley Beal, but it hasn’t quite had the firepower to do so. Tripling its draft cache could get the deal across the line, or just give the franchise more flexibility in general to upgrade its roster.
On Utah’s end, it offloads three low-value firsts, and gains what is likely to be one of the more valuable future picks in the NBA. The Suns are an aging, top-heavy roster as it stands now, and completely devoid of future assets, aside from those gained Tuesday. Once it front loads its roster even more in the near future, its longterm roster is sure to be left bare, even if its able to trade off stars in Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, at some point.
The Jazz will likely be banking on that 2031 pick turning into a project in the top-five.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.