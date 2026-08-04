NCAA Court Injunction Grants Eligibility to Several Potential NBA Draft Prospects

Chaos has ensued within the NCAA after a federal judge granted a fifth year of eligibility for high school athletes from the class of 2022. The NCAA's new "five-for-five" rule allows all college athletes to complete five seasons of their sport within five years.

The reason this new change applies to this year's seniors is that the rule was chosen to start on Saturday. With that, numerous college basketball players have become eligible and opted to enter the transfer portal.

But this change doesn't just have an opportunity to alter the NCAA landscape this season. Some of these fifth-year seniors could end up making a name for themself for the 2027 NBA Draft, especially those who were on the fringes of going pro in 2026.

Of those who were granted the extra year, here are the top names to watch for the draft waters:

Donovan Dent

Last School: UCLA

Just two months after announcing his retirement from basketball, Dent has entered the transfer portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to On3's Joe Tipton. The former UCLA and New Mexico star averaged 13.3 points, 7.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game last season.

While there are rumblings of Gonzaga being the top suitor, complications within Dent's timing to enter the portal could force the 6-foot-2 point guard to return to UCLA. Regardless, the floor general could be a sleeper for the 2027 draft if he has another spectacular passing season and decides to go pro.

Jalen Washington

Last School: Vanderbilt

Washington has never quite reached the potential that his frame suggests. At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, he has the physical tools to be an elite traditional center at this level, but playing time has held that back.

Last season, the big man transferred to Vanderbilt and averaged 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, and should attract plenty of attention within the portal. If given a legitimate starting role, he could stand out as a premier defending/rebounding option in 2027's late draft waters.

Cade Tyson

Last School: Minnesota

Tyson was quietly one of the best players in the Big Ten last season, averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 50-41-82 shooting splits for an underwhelming Minnesota squad. The 6-foot-7 wing has the frame and skills to be an NBA player to some degree, and he could improve that stock with another year of eligibility.

If Tyson returns to the Golden Gophers, he will certainly be the top option in their system. However, there's an opportunity for more exposure at an even better Power Four program.