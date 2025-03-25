NCAA Tournament: Danny Wolf, Jase Richardson Highlight South Region
We are down to just 16 teams remaining in the NCAA tournament. Each region currently has just four teams standing and only one team in each region will make the final four. Let’s dive into the top prospect on each team in the South Region and breakdown what makes them an enticing prospect.
Auburn | Johni Broome
Johni Broome is a 6-foot-10 big man that dem brings great versatility for a big. He protects the rim at a high level and is a very effective pick and roll defender. The fifth year senior is a double-double machine as he’s eighth in the nation in rebounds per game at 10.7. Offensively he’s a solid post scorer that can occasionally stretch the floor, but it’s his passing ability that really stands out for a 6-foot-10 big. Broome is a two-way beast at the college level and could be a rotational big in the NBA.
Michigan | Danny Wolf
Michigan big man Danny Wolf stands at 7-feet and oozes with skill. He’s a very good ball-handler at his size which allows him to put it on the floor and attack opposing big men off the dribble. Wolf is a tough driver that can get to the rim consistently. The junior is also a very good live-dribble passer that can create open shots for teammates. He’s not quite an elite perimeter shooter, but he has the ability to stretch the floor and hit pull-up jumpers. The talent is very impressive and it’s why he’s a potential first round pick in this year’s draft.
Ole Miss | Matthew Murrell
The Ole Miss Rebels have a very well rounded squad as they have six different guys averaging over ten points per game. Between those guys, it’s Matthew Murrell who looks to be their best NBA prospect. The 6-foot-4 wing is a high jumper that can finish at the rim while also being a capable shot-maker. The fifth year senior is a career 34.8% shooter from behind the arc so he’s certainly a capable outside shooter. Murrell is currently eighth in all-time points in Ole Miss history.
Michigan State | Jase Richardson
The Michigan State Spartans have a pretty well rounded squad with Jase Richardson standing out as their top NBA prospect. The freshman guard is elite out of the pick and roll due to his great driving ability, elite finishing and ability to make pull-up jumpers. The 6-foot-3 guard is an elite finisher at the rim as he’s very creative when he gets there and has amazing touch. Oftentimes he turns defense into offense as his perimeter defense is pretty good for a freshman. The two-way play Richardson possesses is quite enticing.