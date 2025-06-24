Neoklis Avdalas and Ben Henshall Could Greatly Improve Their Draft Stock for 2026
Playing college basketball for the 2025-26 season was on the cards for either Neoklis Avdalas or Ben Henshall even just a year ago. Avdalas was an up-and-coming prospect in Greece who had just earned a senior role with club Peristeri. It was understood he would receive playing time, a lot of it, a rare borderline guarantee for players of his age in Greece's top division and something he would be foolish to turn his nose at. Avdalas was barely mentioned in 2025 NBA Draft discussions. Even 2026 didn't seem like a possibility.
Henshall was in a similar boat. Playing with the Perth Wildcats, Henshall had barely started to get playing time with the club during the 2023-24 season, and wasn't even on a Next Star's deal, which can be slightly limiting to overall exposure. But he exploded as a secondary scorer next to Bryce Cotton this season, and formed a dynamic backcourt that got the Wildcats into the NBL semifinals. Henshall finished the season averaging 9.5 points and 2.6 assists per game on 39/33/86 shooting splits. Avdalas finished the season averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 44/36/70 shooting splits.
Both players participated in the 2025 NBA Draft combine and impressed in scrimmages. With the strong seasons they had also added to their resumes, they were firmly in draft conversations. Avdalas, aided by a number of players choosing to return to college, was beginning to be seen as a lock for the first-round. Henshall a lock for the second. But both players ended up withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft.
Avdalas joined Virginia Tech on an NIL deal and projects to be a dominant college player next season. He has a similar skillset to Egor Demin, and while he's not as gifted a passer, he is a much more well-rounded shooter and scorer who could be the engine of Virginia Tech's offense next season. Henshall has not decided where he's going next, but there were rumors that the University of Florida was pursuing him. While currently a step below Avdalas as a prospect, Henshall could still have a big impact for the Gators or any university he chooses to play for next season.
A strong collegiate season will likely push both of these players' draft stock to the next level. For Avdalas, there were already questions surfacing about whether he should be in lottery discussions for the 2025 NBA Draft. If he follows in the footsteps of Demin and Kasparas Jakucionis and has an elite collegiate season, he could be in top-10 discussions for 2026. For Henshall, a strong season likely gets him into the first round, and then it will be up to him when he wants to officially declare for the draft. It is unlikely his draft stock ever goes into the top-20, and thus, a few seasons in college might be most lucrative for him before entering the NBA Draft. Both Avdalas and Henshall have set themselves up for great opportunities to capitalize on next season.
