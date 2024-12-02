Pelicans Center Yves Missi Continues Strong Rookie Campaign
During a nightmare season for the New Orleans Pelicans in which the majority of the starters have been out for an extended period of time, resulting in a 4-17 record for last place in the Western Conference, rookie Yves Missi has been one of the lone bright spots.
Averaging a very consistent 8.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists, and sporting a player efficiency rating of 17.0 while shooting 53.8% from the field, Missi has started 14 of the 20 games in which he's played this season, all while providing solid rim protection with 1.3 blocks per game. He's also managed to, for the most part, stay out of foul trouble, garnering just 1.8 personal fouls per contest.
Serving as a lob threat in the dunker spot, he is able to create lots of opportunities for easy shots for himself, which plays into his overall dependability. Standing at 6-foot-11, he has the size required to play the position, but also has demonstrated true rim running ability, as his mobility is one of his biggest assets. He's been excellent as a roll man in pick-and-roll sets, using his quick feet to get out of screening actions and to the rim with relative ease.
In a loss to Memphis on November 29, he put up 14 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks; against Indiana, he had 13 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. He is stacking minutes as well, playing 24.1 per night on a team that desperately needs his abilities. For a rookie big man, he's surprisingly adept on both sides of the ball, providing reliable production and making a case for first-team All-Rookie.
The Pelicans were down Dejounte Murray for most of the season, as well as CJ McCollum for several games. Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, and Jordan Hawkins have all been sidelined for periods of time as well. Missi's ability to simply be on the floor is of major use to New Orleans.
