Pelicans’ Former Lottery Pick Finding Success This Season
In the past few seasons, the New Orleans Pelicans have done more with less than any most teams in the NBA.
They’ve long found contributors deep into the draft, grabbing sharpshooter Trey Murphy III outside the lottery at No. 17, two-way force Herb Jones in the second round and Jose Alvarado undrafted.
Now, it seems former No. 14 pick Jordan Hawkins is following the very same formula.
Through just seven games in his sophomore season, Hawkins is averaging a blistering 17.6 points on 38% ranged shooting, adding 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. His most recent outing was a 19-point outburst in a double digit loss to the Hawks on Sunday night.
As a prospect, Hawkins was known to be a sharpshooter, but saw only an OK initial season, scoring just 7.8 points on 38% shooting overall and 37% shooting from beyond the arc.
Now, it seems he’s finding his rhythm from the perimeter, despite the team’s woes so far this season at 3-4. There's no guarantee he'll continue to find the same minutes and opportunity once Dejounte Murray returns from injury. But it will be advantageous for New Orleans to allows it former lottery pick to continue growing and developing into his role.
If Hawkins can continue to hit triples, while adding in other areas like rebounding and the occasional stingy defense, he’ll be an easy bet as a core member of the Pelicans alongside Zion Williamson for the long haul.
