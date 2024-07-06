New Orleans Pelicans Hoping Yves Missi Continues Recent Rookie Big Man Trend
The New Orleans Pelicans have already enjoyed an interesting offseason with plenty of moving parts. From trading for Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray, to the endless trade rumors surrounding Brandon Ingram and the loss of their two prominent centers seeing Larry Nance Jr. be placed in the Murray swap and Jonas Valanciunas sign with Washington in Free Agency.
This all culminates to make their 2024 NBA Draft more interesting. The New Orleans Pelicans used pick No. 21 on Baylor big man Yves Missi.
The 19-year-old didn’t start playing basketball until 2020 and in that span has experienced a massive growth spurt. The springy modern big man is a raw talent that has plenty of room to develop throughout his career.
However, given their recent moves, the Pelicans are hoping Missi is tossed into the latest trend of rookie big men - like Chet Holmgren and Dereck Lively II - bucking traditional sentiments and being a rookie big man that makes a winning impact, a rarity in the sports history.
Under Willie Green, Missi should be able to find his stride as a play finisher navigating the Pick-and-Roll with CJ McCollum and Murray while earning some electrifying blocks on the defensive end.
Perhaps what will swing things for Missi is if he can avoid foul trouble, learning to stay more vertical has to be the first area the Pelicans invest in with his development.
As of now, Missi is the lone center on the roster - while Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Zion Williamson can mix in there for stretches, if the ball was tipped today New Orleans would cast a lot on their rookie big. A bet that’s paid off recently for teams.
