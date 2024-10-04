Knicks Enter Season With Top Group of NBA Rookies
Despite finishing as the No. 2 seed in the East last season, the Knicks enter the 2025 season with a group of rookies who have the chance to form one of the best draft classes of any team in the NBA. New York had a very successful offseason, highlighted by the additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, but their young talent should not be overlooked. This article will examine the four players who will spend their first season developing within the Knicks organization.
Pacome Dadiet | Wing | 6’7” | 200 lbs
Pacome Dadiet joins the Knicks after being selected with the No. 25 pick. He has a great frame, which he combines with lateral explosiveness and an impressive wingspan. These physical tools suggest that Dadiet could develop into a valuable defensive weapon. He is still raw, but due to his age, he has plenty of time to progress and carve out a role in the NBA. He averaged an unimpressive seven points and four rebounds on poor efficiency in Summer League, but as mentioned earlier, he was drafted as a project player, so he will need time to improve. Players who can combine this size with fluidity and mobility are rare, so it is easy to believe that the Knicks will be patient with him.
Tyler Kolek | Guard | 6’1” | 195 lbs
Tyler Kolek was one of the best pure point guards in the 2024 NBA draft thanks to his quick decision-making and elite court vision. After being selected with the No. 34 pick by the Trail Blazers, Kolek was traded to the Knicks, where he could serve as the backup for their All-Star lead guard, Jalen Brunson. In Summer League, he averaged 9.6 points and seven assists as he ran the show and consistently set the table for his teammates. The most translatable aspect of Kolek’s game is his ability to stay under control. Driving into the lane and gathering on two feet while remaining patient as his reads progress had been impressive throughout his final seasons in college and should continue to impress in the NBA.
Kevin McCullar Jr. | Wing | 6’5” | 206 lbs
Kevin McCullar Jr. is a versatile two-way wing who regularly makes impacts on both sides of the ball. He is currently dealing with a knee injury and was unable to play in the past Summer League while recovering. McCullar was an extremely productive college player, as he was named to the NABC All-American Third Team as well as to the All-Big 12 teams in 2023 and 2024. He has the ability to score from all three levels, facilitate for others and crash the glass to keep possessions alive or create fast-break opportunities. His defense is also impressive; he has quick feet and strips opponents with ease. Developing under the Knicks’ two-way wings will be great for his growth and could allow him to enter the rotation early in his career.
Ariel Hukporti | Center | 6’11” | 246 lbs
Ariel Hukporti had been on draft radars for quite some time, but due to a significant injury history, he ended up falling to the Knicks at No. 58, the final selection of the 2024 NBA draft. Hukporti is a powerful big man with surprising explosiveness around the rim. He uses his strong frame and clean footwork to get to his spots and finish with a soft touch off his left hand. While he does not use his right hand very often, this does not cause him frequent problems, as he primarily makes his impact as a play finisher and scores off second-chance opportunities. Defensively, his mobility and hand-eye coordination seem to not get the credit they deserve. As an older prospect at 22 years old, his long-term upside may not be as high as that of younger prospects, but he has a chance to serve a backup role early in his career.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.