Bronny James Kicks Off Second Lakers Summer League Campaign With Sweet Dunk
Bronny James will embark on his second NBA season in a few months after a heavily-scrutinized rookie season spent largely with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team. First, however, he was named part of the Lakers' Summer League roster this month and the younger James made his debut on Sunday. He did so in style.
James had the best two-way highlight of Summer League so far with a steal and slam against the Miami Heat. He got some serious hangtime on the dunk, too.
This is the sort of play James hopes to make often in his sophomore NBA campaign. He recently stated he knows he has to be a "defensive menace" to get himself on the floor more often for the Lakers this upcoming season. More steals and fastbreak dunks would certainly help him build a reputation on that front.
James's father LeBron will suit up in Los Angeles for his 23rd NBA season in 2025–26 after the two got to play some minutes together last season. If the younger makes more plays like this he'll have more time on the floor with the elder than ever before.