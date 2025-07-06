SI

Bronny James Kicks Off Second Lakers Summer League Campaign With Sweet Dunk

The younger James kicks off his 2025 Summer League with an awesome highlight.

Liam McKeone

James made his sophomore Summer League debut on Sunday
James made his sophomore Summer League debut on Sunday / NBA
In this story:

Bronny James will embark on his second NBA season in a few months after a heavily-scrutinized rookie season spent largely with the Los Angeles Lakers' G League team. First, however, he was named part of the Lakers' Summer League roster this month and the younger James made his debut on Sunday. He did so in style.

James had the best two-way highlight of Summer League so far with a steal and slam against the Miami Heat. He got some serious hangtime on the dunk, too.

This is the sort of play James hopes to make often in his sophomore NBA campaign. He recently stated he knows he has to be a "defensive menace" to get himself on the floor more often for the Lakers this upcoming season. More steals and fastbreak dunks would certainly help him build a reputation on that front.

James's father LeBron will suit up in Los Angeles for his 23rd NBA season in 2025–26 after the two got to play some minutes together last season. If the younger makes more plays like this he'll have more time on the floor with the elder than ever before.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA