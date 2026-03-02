No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 4 Iowa State Will Featured Loaded NBA Draft Matchup

On Monday evening, the second-ranked Arizona Wildcats will challenge fourth-ranked Iowa State in what’s sure to be one of the best college basketball games of the season.

Not only should it offer fireworks for fans of college basketball, it will offer a sneak-peak for NBA fans on several of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft. The two squads are among the best in the country, potentially trending toward being No. 1 seeds in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have two of the better in the matchup in guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat.

Burries has emerged as a legitimate lottery talent in the latter half of the season, overcoming a slow five-game start to his career to operate as one of the better players on one of the better teams in the country.

Burries has do-it-all tendencies, able to score at every level, crash the glass and even pass as a combo guard. He stands at 6-foot-4, and has put together a great line of 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game this season.

Brayden Burries vs. Kansas,



His five-star running mate in Koa Peat, a 6-foot-9 forward, recently made his return from a strain that caused him to miss three games. He got right back to work against Kansas, adding 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists on his usual combination of athleticism, touch and physicality.

Peat could also be a lottery pick, though it could take a specific team to gamble on his talents.

Arizona has other interesting draft gambles such as Motiejus Krivas, as well as Ivan Kharchenkov.

Iowa State has more veteran talent that’s more spread across its roster, rather than concentrated. Combo forward Joshua Jefferson has looked much improved in his senior season, taking his long impactful talents to 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Milan Momcilovic has finally emerged as the scoring threat many thought he could be, leading the team with 17.4 points on blistering 51% 3-point shooting. Veteran guard Tamin Lipsey offers toughness in the backcourt, averaging 13.0 points, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Killyan Toure, a true freshman, might not have 2026 stock, but is among the better defensive guards in the country, and it wouldn't be shocking to hear him selected.

Jefferson likely has the hottest stock right now as a potential late-first selection, with Momcilovic as a likely second-round talent, and Lipsey a late-second or potential underrated free agent signing.

The Wildcats and Cyclones will tip off at 8 p.m. CT in McKale Center in Tuscon, AZ, in a matchup that NBA scouts and decision-makers are sure to be tuned in for.