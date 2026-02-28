Rockets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 28
The Houston Rockets are looking to stay hot when they visit the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon.
The Rockets lost their first game out of the break at Madison Square Garden, but have since won three in a row over the Jazz, Kings, and Magic.
On the flip side, the Heat came out of the break with two blowout wins over Atlanta and Memphis before dropping two games at home to the Bucks and 76ers.
This will be the first meeting this season after the road side won each matchup last year.
The oddsmakers have the Heat as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.
Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Rockets -3.5 (-115)
- Heat +3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Rockets: -166
- Heat: +140
Total
- 224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Rockets vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Feb. 28
- Time: 3:30 p.m.
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Rockets record: 37-21
- Heat record: 31-29
Rockets vs. Heat Injury Reports
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Tristen Newton – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Jae’Sean Tate – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Norman Powell – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
Rockets vs. Heat Players to Watch
Tyler Herro, Shooting Guard, Miami Heat
Tyler Herro battled through injuries to put up 25 points on 9 of 18 shooting (4 of 10 from deep) in Philadelphia on Thursday night. He’s still dealing with some malaise, but is available on Saturday against the Rockets.
Herro is averaging 21.2 points in 15 games (10 starts) this season. He’s a key part of Miami’s offense, so how he plays could go a long way in determining who comes out on top in this one.
Rockets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
The Heat have been a strong home team this season, going 17-11 overall and 15-13 against the spread. They’re not home underdogs often, but they have covered in five of eight games when they are.
On the flip side, Houston is just 22-30 as the favorite this season, including 12-14 on the road.
I’ll back Miami to get back on track at home, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if they get the upset win over Houston.
Pick: Miami +3.5 (-110)
