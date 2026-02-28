Rockets vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Players to Watch for Saturday, Feb. 28

The Houston Rockets are looking to stay hot when they visit the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon.

The Rockets lost their first game out of the break at Madison Square Garden, but have since won three in a row over the Jazz, Kings, and Magic.

On the flip side, the Heat came out of the break with two blowout wins over Atlanta and Memphis before dropping two games at home to the Bucks and 76ers.

This will be the first meeting this season after the road side won each matchup last year.

The oddsmakers have the Heat as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Saturday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Rockets -3.5 (-115)

Heat +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Rockets: -166

Heat: +140

Total

224.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Rockets vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Feb. 28

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Rockets record: 37-21

Heat record: 31-29

Rockets vs. Heat Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Tristen Newton – out

Jabari Smith Jr. – out

Jae’Sean Tate – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – available

Keshad Johnson – available

Nikola Jovic – out

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – available

Norman Powell – out

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Rockets vs. Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro, Shooting Guard, Miami Heat

Tyler Herro battled through injuries to put up 25 points on 9 of 18 shooting (4 of 10 from deep) in Philadelphia on Thursday night. He’s still dealing with some malaise, but is available on Saturday against the Rockets.

Herro is averaging 21.2 points in 15 games (10 starts) this season. He’s a key part of Miami’s offense, so how he plays could go a long way in determining who comes out on top in this one.

Rockets vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

The Heat have been a strong home team this season, going 17-11 overall and 15-13 against the spread. They’re not home underdogs often, but they have covered in five of eight games when they are.

On the flip side, Houston is just 22-30 as the favorite this season, including 12-14 on the road.

I’ll back Miami to get back on track at home, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if they get the upset win over Houston.

Pick: Miami +3.5 (-110)

