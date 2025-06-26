Noa Essengue: An A+ pick for the Chicago Bulls

17-year-old Noa Essengue vs Trail Blazers: 20 points, 8 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals. Momentum from U18s carrying over to Ulm. Definition of toolsy, uses every inch of size/length at both ends. Looked decisive shooting 3s last night. Already productive vs. pros at his floor. pic.twitter.com/uY1V2U0yZg