Noa Essengue: An A+ pick for the Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls had a plethora of prospects to choose from at pick No. 12, but hit a home run with French forward Noa Essengue. He serves as a potential building block for a new era of Bulls basketball, centered around himself, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey.
In 23.7 minutes per game, Essengue averaged 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2 stocks with Ratiopharm Ulm in the 2024-2025 Eurocup. His success against strong competition at just 18 years old is a major green flag in regards to potential success in the NBA.
Essengue's also risen to the occasion in big games, dropping 20-plus points multiple times in the Bundesliga Basketball League's playoffs, along with a 20 point performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 2024 preseason contest.
His mobility and near 7-foot-1 wingspan make him a matchup nightmare for opposing scorers, possessing an ability to switch and pressure the ball against a wide range of archetypes. He's also a stock machine willing to take risks to jump passes and make a play from the help-side. Doing this sparks easy transition looks for him that will only be amplified now that he's in Chicago.
Essengue's transition and downhill oriented offensive game fits right in with the Bulls identity, as they were second-highest in the league in transition field goals attempted per game (22). His aggressiveness to run and catch outlet passes from Giddey and Lonzo Ball should get him plenty of easy buckets to acclimate him to the NBA landscape.
While Chicago had a fast-paced offense, they struggled to get to the charity stripe, attempting 19.7 free throws per game – the second lowest mark in the league. Luckily for the Bulls, Essengue's knack for drawing contact near the rim led to a .751 free throw attempt rate over the course of 2024-2025, and he'll surely help out swiftly in that department.
Essengue and Buzelis form one of the leagues most promising defensive forward tandems, as both have shown flashes of becoming elite wing defenders. The pair are perfect complements to a current backcourt and center combination of struggling defenders in Giddey, Coby White and Nikola Vucevic. Their lank and athleticism will go a long way as safety nets for more offensive oriented Bulls.
The Bulls have struggled drafting for the better part of a decade, having not picked an All-Star since Jimmy Butler in 2011. Recent selections Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry have been underwhelming at the least, but Essengue is a giant step in the right direction of changing the narrative for Bulls draftees.