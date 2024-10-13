Nolan Traore is Rapidly Getting Into Mid-Season Form
Nolan Traore began his 2024-25 campaign looking rough, totaling 12 points, seven assists, and nine turnovers on 3-of-15 shooting and 1-of-6 on threes in his first two games. In the three games since then, though, he's totaled 58 points, 19 assists, and just three turnovers (two games with zero turnovers) on 21-of-43 shooting and 10-of-25 from three.
Since his initial two games, he's returned to the heavy rim-pressure, savant playmaker that he was in previous years, while also seemingly transforming into a masterful, tough shotmaker. In the previous three, he's shot 4-of-6 (66.7% on two attempts per game) on pullup midrange jumpers and floaters, and 40.0% on around eight three-point attempts per game.
Oh, and this is all in 25.7 minutes per game. Per 40 minutes, Traore is averaging 30.1 points, 9.9 assists, and 1.6 turnovers (6.3 assist-to-turnover ratio) while shooting 40% from three on 13 attempts over his last three. Even if these numbers are unsustainable over a larger sample size, if he can even recreate somewhat similar levels of shotmaking next to his elite handle, rim pressure, and passing, Traore will essentially be a lock to go top-five on draft night.
It all turned around for Traore in his debut game in the Basketball Champions League (BCL) on Oct. 1, where he and Saint-Quentin defeated Kolossos Rodou B.C. 84-54. The BCL is an annual league hosted by FIBA that involves European clubs and some of the top European talent in the world, so it was a good sign for things to come when Traore dominated them the way he did. He put up 27 points and 5 assists in 26 minutes, including shooting 5-of-8 on 2-pointers, 4-of-10 on 3-pointers, and 5-of-5 on free throws.
Traore next plays on Tuesday, Oct. 15, where Saint-Quentin takes on Pınar Karşıyaka in the LNB Pro A.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.