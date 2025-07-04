Non-Lottery Sleepers with NBA All-Rookie Upside
When it comes to being a productive rookie, there are many factors that come into play. This is especially true for being recognized for an NBA All-Rookie Team.
Oftentimes, the first-year players who put up the biggest numbers get real consideration, but that requires earning real minutes. Conversely, rookies are rewarded for contributing to winning — even in a limited role — but that requires being on a good team.
In either case, the opportunity must be there. And in most years, it’s not always lottery picks that fill out the 10 spots on the NBA All-Rookie Teams. There are always players who were taken beyond the first 14 picks who earn this prestigious honor.
Here are five incoming rookies who were selected outside the lottery with a chance to make one of the NBA All-Rookie Teams, indicating a top-10 season among first-year players:
Kasparas Jakucionis (Miami Heat)
Pick No. 20
A lottery-level talent, Jakucionis fell on the night of the 2025 NBA Draft, but to arguably the best possible situation for him. The one-and-done collegiate talent is a jumbo guard who has the playmaking upside to help the Heat win as a rookie.
Walter Clayton (Utah Jazz)
Pick No. 18
A household name after winning the NCAA Championship at Florida, Clayton is an elite shotmaking prospect who will get plenty of opportunity in the 2025-26 campaign. Especially after Utah dumped Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson shortly after the draft, there’s a clear path for Clayton to put up big numbers with plenty of opportunity.
Noah Penda (Orlando Magic)
Pick No. 32
Penda was undoubtedly talented enough to be taken in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, but slipped into the second, where he was scooped up by Orlando. With the Magic looking to take a huge step forward this season, don’t be surprised to see Penda leverage his skillset to carve out a real role as a rookie.
Nolan Traore (Brooklyn Nets)
Pick No. 19
Brooklyn selected five players in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, with Traore being the second taken in that group. While Egor Demin will be the natural headliner of this class after being selected No. 8 overall, Traore has a professional skillset and should earn plenty of minutes to be one of the better rookies in the league this upcoming season.
Nique Clifford (Sacramento Kings)
Pick No. 24
A two-way talent who is older and more ready for the NBA game than many in this draft class, Sacramento will need Clifford to contribute in year one. He will be up to the challenge and will provide much-needed production on both ends of the floor.
