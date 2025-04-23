OKC Thunder Get Run For Rookie in NBA Playoffs
The NBA Playoffs have started with a bang, with drama soaked games, high stakes and a plethora of teams believing they are in contention for a championship.
As Round 1 is underway, there is a specific series that fans of the NBA Draft and development should pay attention to. The Oklahoma City Thunder's set with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Not only do the Grizzlies start Zach Edey and ideally want him on the floor as much as possible but the Thunder are no strangers to playing youngsters. Ajay Mitchell logged minutes in the opening frame, and Dillon Jones got into garbage time action.
Clearly, Game 1 went off the rails as the Thunder won 131-80, but the Oklahoma City Thunder could use Mitchell in more meaningful settings. The second round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft was a stellar contributor for the Thunder's secondary unit before suffering a toe injury in January.
“We need him to be ready like everybody else. He has a role. He’s got utility. There’s things he can bring to our team that are unique. He’s been hurt but this is the time of the year where everybody has to bring their strengths to the table," Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said of Ajay Mitchell at practice last week.
Mitchell certainly needed to stay ready as he was called on in an offense-defense end of quarter situation in the opening frame of Round 1 of the playoffs.
Clearly, the Thunder are willing to throw the rookie in there as he has shown uncommon maturity in his first season.
This series should feature plenty of low-leverage chances to get the Thunder rookie into playoff action which not only seasons him for his NBA future, but the team's postseason one as well.
Mitchell, if he can get back up to speed after the toe injury, can play a key role off the bench for the Thunder's secondary unit deeper into the Playoffs if everything goes right.