Exclusive: How Ajay Mitchell Has Made an Instant Impact on OKC Thunder
It didn't take long for Sam Presti to look like a genius. The NBA Draft guru who is no stranger to striking gold, quickly appeared to nab another diamond in the rough.
Fresh off a 57-win season, the Thunder still made three selections in the 2024 NBA Draft, capped off with UC Santa Barbra guard Ajay Mitchell at No. 38.
When the pick was announced during the first ever two-day event, few expected the 22-year-old to even crack head coach Mark Daigneault's rotation, much less make an instant impact.
In short order, Mitchell has proven those folks wrong and Presti right. The second round pick is 16-for-16 on games played, and with each contest that passes his high-leverage minutes only increase. Quickly, he went from an after thought to fixture. But this took years of work.
The young guard, like the rest of us, did not know what his role would be — especially right out of the gate. However, as Mitchell told Thunder on SI, it was all about staying ready.
“Just staying ready, no matter what. If you stay prepared, you do not really have to get prepared. So, no matter what the circumstances are, just being ready for whatever is going to happen.”
As Mitchell landed in Bricktown, he began to check boxes and clear hurdles. Dating back to Summer League, the 6-foot-5 guard has made a lasting first impression. That success carried over to training camp where he was the talk of the town and the NBA preseason.
Oklahoma City, true to their philosophy of roster exploration and giving young players the chance to prove themselves, gave Mitchell an opportunity early and often. Something the rookie is grateful for.
“It means a lot. It is a blessing to be in this position. I couldn’t have dreamed of another organization. The trust they have in me, it has been amazing. It has been great to see…I am grateful to be in this position."
While his preparation has been key, and his impact at the NBA level has been immediate, this is far from a microwave success story. Just take it from his college coach, Joe Pasternack. Mitchell arrived on campus far from an NBA player.
“Ajay showed up at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, so he was far from an NBA player when he got here," Pasternack said. "He got stronger and bigger to 200 pounds and I think February or March his freshman year is when I felt like he was an NBA player."
Finding a multi-year draft prospect in the college ranks is rare in the modern era. One that stays three years at a mid-major in this day and age? A unicorn. Though, Mitchell attributes Pasternack and the Gauchos for the player he is today.
“I mean I think I learned a lot throughout my three years of college," the rookie said. "I think it really helps me, especially at the next level…I wasn’t a guy that could’ve been a one-and-done and be ready to play right away in the league. College really helped me to develop and be ready to play in my rookie year.”
One of the many things the college ranks taught Mitchell was that film study is required. While you have to crack the books in late-night study halls to pass Sociology 101, watching film gives you the answers to the final exam of Basketball 500.
“I have never been a big film guy but throughout my years, especially in college, film has really helped me." Mitchell told Thunder on SI. "I think throughout college it was a lot of watching how different guys play. Watching players in the league already. Watching guys like Jalen Brunson, Mike Conley, Chris Paul. Guys like that I used to watch...Just watching a lot of film right now, first of all on myself and keep watching other guys.”
While he was a late bloomer in the film room, it is now a habit he can't — and doesn't want — to break. Nothing made Mitchell light up like discussing what the process of film study is like at the NBA level. From breaking down his game with his coaches to pouring over possessions with stars.
“[Watching film with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams] is amazing. Just to see how they see the game, and how they dissect every possession they have. It has been just a great learning experience for me, just learning from one of the best players in the league, if not the best. Then, learning from [Jalen Williams] who is like an incredible player. Then on the defensive end, AC, Lu, Cason, just learning from them too has been amazing. We really have a team where I can learn from everybody on the team and that doesn’t happen everywhere.”
Mitchell feels comfortable picking the brains of his teammates, but the young guard is always looking for a second and third opinion. Putting the hours in alone and with the Thunder coaching staff.
“I usually always [watch film] with coaches," he said. "I also do it on my own or with my trainer. It has been really helpful with me to get a lot of different reads and different opinions too. What they see out there. I think our coaches here have been incredible just helping me and teaching me. I have learned so fast, but it is really because of them.”
Those hours of cramming in film sessions, picking up details, tendencies and learning the game has helped Mitchell become more versatile. The Thunder have needed their rookie to be a Swiss Army Knife this season. With their run of injuries, there are times this rookie guard is playing the low man defensively. Though, the willingness to do the dirty work is a long-time trait of Mitchell.
“Even being the best player on our team, he always cared about sacrificing his body, playing defense, and doing the little things,” Pasternack told Thunder on SI. “Ajay is very, very rare that the best player on the team has no task too small for him.”
This can be attributed to Mitchell's love for competing and the longing to pull out a win regardless of opponent, venue, month or position. Still, the youngster admits the positional versatility is something he is still adjusting to.
“It is definitely a learning curve, but I am a competitor. I want to do anything I can do to help my team win. Whatever the team needs me to do is what I am going to do… I just have to keep learning every day and keep getting better at positioning and defending. But it is great. I love to compete.”
The season is still young, the Thunder rookie will deal with different scouting reports and coverages deployed against him.
Typically, the tale of a prospect is how they handle "the book" coming out on them. The publishing companies are racing to the presses in opposing NBA locker rooms to get information out on Mitchell and the youngster has taken notice.
"Whenever you step on the floor and see teams trying to make adjustments when you get on the floor. It definitely means you are in the right direction.” Mitchell told Thunder on SI. “They are more aware that I can play. Treating me like any other player, being aware I can drive and make plays. There has definitely been adjustments from other teams.”
At the collegiate level, Mitchell saw jump after jump due to his unparalleled work ethic. With his already hot start at the NBA level, it remains to be seen just how high his ceiling will be with Oklahoma City.
