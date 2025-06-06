OKC Thunder Rookie Ajay Mitchell Earns First Half Minutes in NBA Finals
The NBA Finals are were unforgettable moments happen, champions are crownd and legacies are made. It is the biggest NBA event of the year, one that can not be understated. Every year, it is full of shocking games, mega performances from unexpected faces and a league changing championship in some capacity. No matter if its the start of a dynasty, a change in NBA discourse or a player climbing up the mountain of all time greats.
The Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder tipped off the 2025 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 5 inside the Paycom Center where the first shocker came 30 minutes before the ball was lofted into the air. Thunder head coach, Mark Daigneault, elected to change his starting five for the first time in this playoff run, opting to go with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren rather than his typical double-big lineup. Leaving Isaiah Hartenstein on the pine to start Game 1.
Those surprises didn't stop, as Oklahoma City ripped through 11 players in its rotation during the first half. Including rookie Ajay Mitchell to start the second frame. As Superstar Gilgeous-Alexander headed to the bench, Daigneault looked for a way to replace his table setting in the lead guard spot. This has been a normal occurance during the regular season but a shocking one in these playoffs as Mitchell fell out of the Thunder's rotation after suffering a toe injury back in January.
In the first half, Mitchell logged four minutes, went 0-for-3 from the floor and hauled in a trio of rebounds to help create possessions for Oklahoma City. At intermission, the Thunder lead Game 1 57-45.