OKC Thunder Rookie Ajay Mitchell Passes Summer League Test With Flying Colors
Each year, NBA Summer League is prone to showcasing standout performances. While you never want to overreact to how players produce in this setting, it can offer a sneak peek at what they can offer at then next level.
For the Oklahoma City Thunder, they have seen No. 38 overall pick Ajay Mitchell dominate in five Summer League games. This led the Thunder to shut down the rookie for the team's final few contests.
Just before tipping-off Summer League the OKC Thunder inked Mitchell to a two-way pact which seems to pay dividends for one of the top organizations at maximizing these slots.
At Summer League, Mitchell displayed control over the game, probing into the paint at will to set up his teammates and looking better than advertised defensively using his quick hands to disrupt ball handlers and head the other way.
In five games, Mitchell averaged 16 points, two assists, three rebounds and a steal while shooting 53 percent from the floor, 40 percent from beyond the arc and 92 percent at the charity stripe.
The rookie impressed as a catch-and-shoot threat shooting 40 percent in such scenarios showing his ability to play on or off the ball.
Oklahoma City will likely see most of Mitchell's minutes - especially early on - come in the NBA G League, but with the Thunder's willingness to go deep into their rotation and the four-year college player being pro-ready, there is no ruling out a first-year impact on Mitchell.
