Thunder Rookie 'Blessed' by Belief Organization Has Shown in Him
In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder targeted Weber State swingman Dillon Jones, trading five second-round picks to get back into the first round to select the unorthodox forward. This on the heels of Presti targetting Jones in the 2023 draft before the prospect elected to return to school in hopes of being a first round pick.
That dream was secured as the Thunder called his name with the No. 26 pick, but given the two year tracking process it clearly signals massive belief in Jones which he does not take for granted.
"It's a blessing. I view Sam as one of the best guys that have done what he has done obviously in this business. From me a guy that obviously everyone knows how hands-on he is with scouting. It's not like -- he is the evaluator, and for him to do what he did to get me, it's a blessing, and I'm thankful for it," Jones aid of Presti's belief.
Though, that does not grant Jones a spot in a crowded rotation, which is not going to shake the confidence in the Oklahoma City Thunder rookie who is prepared for the process ahead.
"It's also about the process of it," Jones said. "Sam (Presti) could have pursued me like he did in the draft, but then like, I might not play this year. That doesn't mean he doesn't have confidence in me, it just might not be my time yet, and you've just got to be mature enough to understand that. The biggest part I get from that, and the confidence I get from that is: somebody in the NBA, in a front office role, has belief in me as a player. Wether thats this year, next year, three years from now, we might not now when. It may never come, but just the fact that he has that type of belief in me, that's where you take from it. ... Bond with your teammates, do what's asked of you, you know, as a rookie. You know, just try to be there where you can, fill in the gaps where you need to be and obviously, being on a good team, my teammates are going to make my job completely, way easier. So, I'm excited for it."
