OKC Thunder’s Success at NBA Draft was Key to Championship
The NBA Draft has always been a pillar of organizational success, and that was especially apparent through the Oklahoma City Thunder’s rise to a Finals win.
General Manager Sam Presti has long valued and succeeded at the draft, once taking three MVP players in Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden, as well as plenty more major contributors prior to his newest project.
This time around, the organization sought not only to identity and draft talent each year, but to load up on future picks as they became an essential currency in the league.
While the team ultimately had a host of traded-for players and signees helping to lead the charge, the draft was still at the core of its success.
It began with the selection of Josh Giddey No. 6 overall in 2021. A jumbo guard who needed obvious development, he got it in OKC, handling passing and play-making reps while honing his scoring game. Ultimately, he didn’t work out with the Thunder due to defensive limitations, but was flipped for Alex Caruso — an obviously vital 16-game player for OKC, who wouldn’t have been acquired without the talented Giddey.
While the team left with four players in '21, it would be Aaron Wiggins at No. 55 as the lone survivor on the championship roster. Another player crucial to offensive success in the 2025 postseason.
The 2022 NBA Draft will end up a legendary one for the Thunder, as they took two stars in the first 12 picks with Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, as well as contributors in Jaylin Williams and Ousmane Dieng. Holmgren was a no-brainer at No. 2 given his unique skillset at 7-foot, but the identifying of a now-All-Star and All-NBA player in J-Dub was potentially the team's biggest success in the last handful of years.
With a lottery pick in 2023, Oklahoma City nabbed Cason Wallace, a player who not only was vital to its success on defense, but continues to have a higher offensive ceiling than expected.
And even more, the team is set to see a new influx once its three star’s contracts kick in. In just the last few seasons, it’s added Nikola Topic — who was previously thought of as a top pick in 2024 prior to injury — Ajay Mitchell, Thomas Sorber and Brooks Barnhizer. All of which are capable of contributing in some capacity, if not more.
There’s far too many lessons to be learned via OKC’s strategy than can be put to paper here. Perhaps none more important than simply identifying talent, regardless of roster construction.
The Thunder simply drafted talented basketball players, and didn’t worry about future fit. They either assimilated players into a fluid system that raised their success level, or found new homes on the trade market while still managing to add value back due to their talent.
All in all, OKC has mustered a game-plan that should at least be assessed by the other 29 teams moving forward.