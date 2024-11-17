Oklahoma Sooners Guard Jeremiah Fears Worth NBA Draft Hype in Loaded Class
The 2025 NBA Draft class has the complete opposite stigma around it than their 2024 counterparts. Not only is the upcoming June draft loaded with talent at the top with teams believing they can get a franchise altering star capable of being in their core group five, six, seven prospects deep - but the dpeth of this class is unmatched.
There should be many returners to the college game that in the previous draft would've been sure fired one-and-done first round picks. Though, there is still a long way to go for this cycle. A lot can change and always does shift in this process between now and June.
The only thing that is certain is Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears is worth the hype and should be monitioned among these prospects. While the stars at Duke, Baylor, Arkansas and the like steal the headlines, the youngster is hiding in plain site.
Without starting a game yet, the freshly turned 18 year old lead guard is helping pioneer an unblemished start for the Sooners. Porter Moser is giving Fears the tools to impact a game. While he is not on the floor for the opening tip, the freshman gets to see how the game is flowing and what defenses are throwing at OU before checking in.
Once he leaves the scorerstable, Moses is not reigning in the ultra talented guard. Fears transforms into the quarterback of the Sooners offense - one they could use on the gridiron.
Against Stetson on Saturday, Fears turned in 11 points, three rebounds and as many assists. This season, the Illinois native is averaging 15.5 points. 3.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor and 80 percent at the chairty stripe.
As the Sooners schedule gets tougher, Fears will be under the microscope as a possible draft candidate even in a competitive 2025 class.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.