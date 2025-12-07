Trio of Five-Star Freshman Shine in Saturday College Basketball Slate

Saturday featured an entertaining slate of college basketball games.

Programs around the country were in action on Dec. 6, giving observers a glimpse at a number of NBA prospects who could be selected in the 2026 draft class.

Among that group, a trio of freshman who were heralded prospects coming into college starred for their teams. Here is a look at three performances from first-year players and former five-star recruits on Saturday.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

Acuff finished with 18 points, 8 assists, 5 rebounds, a steal and a turnover in the Razorbacks' win against Fresno State.

The talented guard shot 7-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, leading all scorers in the contest.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, Acuff was rated the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 1 point guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports. In his first nine college basketball games, Acuff is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 3 rebounds while shooting 46% from the field and 42% from 3-point range on more than 5 attempts per game.

With good playmaking and perimeter shooting ability, Acuff could be a top 20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft if he continues to perform well against SEC competition.

Shelton Henderson, Miami

Henderson accumulated 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block against Southern Mississippi, helping the Hurricanes to an 88-64 win.

The freshman wing shot 4-of-5 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line on Saturday as Miami improved to 8-2 on the season.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 240 pounds, Henderson is averaging 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 55.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. Rated the No. 23 overall player and No. 6 small forward in the 2025 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings, Henderson could be a first-round pick with a solid showing in ACC play.

Matt Able, NC State

In a win against UNC Asheville, Able tallied 13 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 2 blocks and a steal in 20 minutes off the bench.

Able shot 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, giving the Wolfpack solid minutes off the bench. Coming out of high school, Able was rated the No. 26 overall prospect and No. 6 shooting guard in the country, per the 247Sports composite rankings.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds, Able is averaging 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 40% from the field and 34.9% from deep.

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.