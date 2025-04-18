Options for Atlanta Hawks at 2025 NBA Draft
Having already lost one Play-In bout versus the Magic, the Atlanta Hawks are now just one loss away from its 2024-25 season ending. Should it lose against the Heat tonight, they’ll earn a lottery pick at the 2025 NBA Draft, instead of a Playoffs berth.
While making the postseason is the obvious goal, even a late lottery pick would go a long way in helping Atlanta to acquire even more depth.
Here are three options for the Hawks should they find themselves in the lottery:
Thomas Sorber, Georgetown
At 6-foot-10, Georgetown’s Sorber trends more towards a true center, but was able stuff the stat sheet in a variety of areas as a freshman, scoring 14.5 points, dishing 2.4 assists, adding 8.5 rebounds and accumulating 3.5 stocks per game.
In adding a front court piece, Atlanta would be able to rearrange some of their older pieces on the roster, using Sorber as a developmental piece who could grow alongside other projects.
He’s got enough bounce and mobility to play with superstar Trae Young, but enough interior power to make things work on defense.
Collin Murray-Bolyes, South Carolina
A undersized but incredibly productive forward, Murray-Boyles was one of college basketball’s most impactful players this season, averaging nearly 17 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and over one steal and block per game.
He stands at just 6-foot-7 and doesn’t offer much in the way of shooting, but is a highly versatile defender who stands to get better on offense as his basketball career continues.
He’d be an interesting archetype, playing a Draymond Green-esque role of defending multiple positions and being an offensive hub from the high post — one that could work well with the current iteration of the Hawks.
Derik Queen, Maryland
Should the team want a front court player with a mix of all above qualities, Maryland center Derik Queen could be the play.
At 6-foot-10, the five-star true-freshman put together a dominant season with Maryland, showcasing exceptionally high-feel with 16.5 points, nine rebounds and nearly two assists per game.
He’s very much from the same vein as Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis, and could be a highly fun archetype to slot in next to Young, Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher.