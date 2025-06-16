Options for the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 16 Pick
On Sunday, the Grizzlies helped to push the first domino of the eventual NBA offseason, trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a massive haul that included four unprotected first round picks.
One of those was the No. 16 pick at the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, which could yield and enticing young prospect for Memphis. The trading of Bane has left a hole on the roster, one that the '25 draft could fill.
Here’s three options for the Grizzlies at the newly-acquired No. 16 pick:
Cedric Coward, Washington State
At 6-foot-6 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, Coward is one of the more tantalizing options in the middle of the first round. He played just six games at Washington State due to a torn labrum, but has a unique skillset that should have built-in upside.
Coward is a proven shooter across his collegiate career, and should offer plenty of defensive versatility down the line given his length and athleticism.
Coward could be a bet on a two-guard to replace Bane, though one that could be a bit more versatile overall if things pan out.
Nique Clifford, Colorado State
At 6-foot-6, Clifford is one of the more versatile and productive players in the entire class. And the Grizzlies might just have their eye on him.
Clifford was a super-senior at Colorado State, previously functioning in an off-ball wing role for Colorado. With the Rams, he was effectively the team’s star, scoring just shy of 19 points, grabbing nearly 10 rebounds, dishing 4.4 assists and nabbing 1.2 steals per game.
With the Grizzlies, Clifford would be able to fill a variety of roles, including lead ball-handler in moderation, but more specifically a high-feel, do-it-all wing.
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Lastly is South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles, one of the more unique players to pass through the draft ranks potentially ever.
He stands at 6-foot-7, but plays like a big, providing versatile defense and a strength-based offensive punch on the interior.
Murray-Boyles has a long way to go in providing his collegiate level of impact to the NBA, but could be a worthy project given his ability to guard multiple positions and offer hub-like passing.