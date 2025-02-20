Options for the Miami Heat in the 2025 NBA Draft
Sitting at just 25-28 and No. 9 in the Eastern Conference, the Miami Heat’s season hasn’t quite gone as planned.
In one of the more wild NBA trade deadline’s we’ve seen, they were finally able to offload star Jimmy Butler, receiving a package centered around forward Andrew Wiggins.
Despite that, the team feels fairly far off from truly competing for the 2024-25 title, and shifting their focus towards the NBA Draft could be the play with a moderately young core.
As it stands now, the team is set to pick one, or even twice, in the late-lottery. As its done so many time before, it could be set to add some real talent. Here are a few options for Miami with a late-lottery pick in 2025:
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
A combo guard, Fears is one a few potential late-lottery selections that has bonafide star-power. He stands at 6-foot-4, and rather than play out his senior year of high school, decided to re-class and take his talents to Oklahoma.
There, as the youngest player in the ’25 class, he’s scored 15.5 points on 44% shooting, showing off premier playability with the ball in-hands. He’s dished just under four assists per game (albeit on around the same amount of turnovers), and just generally exudes some star guard qualities.
For the Heat, Fears would be a swing. They would likely be hopeful he eventually turns into a legitimate go-to scoring option, able to manage the offense alongside Tyler Herro. He might not yet fit into the Heat’s system, but with a little development in the next few seasons he might eventually.
Ben Saraf, Ulm
A 6-foot-6 guard-wing hybrid, Israeli prospect Ben Saraf is one of the more “in plain sight” prospects in the draft, something Miami traditionally loves.
He has great positional size, feels for the game in bunches and the overseas stats to back it up. He can score at all three levels, make plays for his teammates and is savvy enough to excel in other areas.
Most questions surrounding Saraf have to do with what he is and just how good he can be, things the Heat usually don’t typically worry about as one of the better developing teams in the league.
Nolan Traore, Saint Quentin
A 6-foot-3 true point guard, Nolan Traore was billed as one of the better players in the entire 2025 NBA Draft class coming into the year, but has quickly fallen down boards due to poor scoring efforts.
His passing and general feel for the game continue to rear their head, but his splits need to see a return to form for team’s to feel comfortable drafting him to the best league in the world.
In Miami, Traore would certainty be a reclamation project, but could potentially turn into one of the better palters in the class with a push.
