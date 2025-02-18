Options for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2025 NBA Draft
As the NBA world creeps through All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers remain one in a major predicament.
Things haven’t gone as planned for Philly so far this season. Despite boasting an exceptionally strong win-now core of Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and more, that team boasts just a 20-34 record overall, good for the sixth-worst in the entire league.
Even worse, the team’s 2025 NBA Draft pick lies in the hands of Oklahoma City via a now-ancient Al Horford trade, though it’s top-six protected. While the team ultimately still wants to make a Playoffs push, things are looking more dire by the week. And if they can’t find a semblance of rhythm immediately following the ends of its break, tough decisions might need to be made regarding the team’s draft standing.
Should the team actually land a top-six pick, here are some options for the Sixers at the ’25 Draft:
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Aside from landing Duke’s Cooper Flagg, Rutgers forward Ace Bailey is likely at the top of 76ers wish list should they keep their first.
At 6-foot-9 with elite athleticism and shot-making, he’s built in a lab to be the team’s replacement for George on the wing, and has all the makings of a future star.
It isn’t likely he’d be able to impact the team in a major way early in his career — and the Scarlet Knight still has a long way to go in areas like defense, passing and decision-making — but he’d likely soon develop into a go-to scorer for the team.
Tre Johnson, Texas
With a plethora on on-ball talents in Embiid, George and Maxey, off-ball scoring will be a much-needed trait for Philadelphia, and few players in their current range are better in that regard than Texas’ guard Tre Johnson.
As a 6-foot-5 true freshman, Johnson’s added just under 20 points per game on 44% shooting, using a combination of positional length, fluid athleticism and a smooth jumper. So far this season, he’s shot 37% from three on an elite 6.7 attempts per game.
Regardless, he possesses true scoring talent as a blue chip recruit, and could thrive seamlessly in between the 76ers’ already talented gaps.
Asa Newell, Georgia
Should Philly want to bet on a safer prospect who provides a nice baseline in a variety of areas, Georgia’s Asa Newell is their guy. And with the team's need to win in the near-future, that might be the play.
At 6-foot-11, he packs a true four punch, averaging 15.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 56% overall. He’s a solid insider finisher, provides a nice defensive skillset that spans multiple positions, and has shown improving jump-shooting and ball-handling.
With the Sixers, Newell could slot in next to Embiid in the front court, providing a two-way punch that could develop for the long haul.
