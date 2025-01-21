Options for the Toronto Raptors in the 2025 NBA Draft
For the first time in a while, the Toronto Raptors are cruising towards having one of the best selections in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The last time the team selected in the top-five, they were able to add their best player, All-Star forward Scottie Barnes, who’s become a pillar to the team.
As it stands now, the Raptors own the second-worst record in the league at 10-32, giving them the second-best draft odds overall, if the lottery were to happen today. It would also give them no worse than the No. 6 pick, which is especially helpful given how talented the ’25 draft is shaping up to be.
Here are a few options the Raptors could consider if they land a top-six pick:
Dylan Harper, Rutgers
Toronto will very likely need the second or third pick to make this one happen, but Harper would be an easy pick as the team’s lead guard of the future.
Despite some down production of late, he’s still averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 49% overall. He’s been elite finishing around the rim, and has been able to stuff the stat sheet in a variety of ways as a 6-foot-6 handler.
He’s likely to be the top consolation prize in this cycle behind Duke’s Cooper Flagg, and would give the Raptors another star-caliber prospect alongside Barnes.
VJ Edgecombe, Baylor
At around 6-foot-5, Edgecombe doesn’t necessarily identify as a guard or forward, but something in between with hyper-athleticism and great instincts on both sides of the ball.
He saw a slow start on the offensive end, but has since picked up the pace, and is now scoring 12.8 points per game on a climbing 41% shooting. Defensively, he’s been as-advertised, averaging 3.2 stocks per game.
While Edgecombe doesn’t necessarily fit into any roles at the moment — teetering between a guard and full-on forward — he could be a blank canvas for Toronto to mold in the next few years.
Ace Bailey, Rutgers
Another player that the Raptors will likely need no less than a top-four pick for, Bailey’s already been one of highest-potential players, but is heating up as the season wears on.
At 6-foot-10-ish, he’s been one of the best scorers and jump-shooters in college basketball in some time, and on Monday scored another 30 points on 13-for-15 shooting. He's been behind Harper for some time on boards, but is starting to turn it up a notch in scoring more consistently, as well as working on some of his issues like passing and defense.
If Bailey was added to the Raptors, he’d be a project that could bud quickly into a star scorer on the wing. Additionally, his athleticism gives him an even higher ceiling as both a finisher and defender.
Kasparas Jakucionis, Illinois
At 6-foot-5, Jakucionis has been one of the bigger surprises on the season, averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 50% overall for a good Illinois team.
Statistically he’s been similar to Harper on the season, but stylistically differs in a few areas. He doesn’t generate the same amount of paint touches, but has shot 41% from three on nearly five attempts per game. Ideally, he’ll be able to moonlight in either backcourt position, while taking on the bulk of ball-handling duties at the NBA level.
With the Raptors, they’d have a player who could start at point guard and develop for the future, while also offering shooting alongside players like Barnes, Gradey Dick and more.
