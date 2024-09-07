Orlando Magic Look to Build on Exciting 2023-24 Season While Still Leaning on Youth
The Orlando Magic are now Eastern Conference threats after ripping off 47 wins a year ago to plant themselves into the playoffs where they lost in seven games at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers but still left the postseason encouraged about the future.
Orlando selected Tristan da Silva with the No.18 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, adding him to a fantastic young core that is already poised to keep improving and evolving. da Silva, the rookie out of Colorado, is a pro-ready prospect who can make an instant NBA impact.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on da Silva: The 6-foot-9 forward is long and will likely be more perimeter-oriented at the next level. As a shooter overall, da Silva is much more than a rhythm guy. He uses pump fakes and jabs well to get his defender in the air or off balance for a quick one or two dribble moves into a jumper.
Adding da Silva to the Orlando Magic's young core is going to just build on an already exciting team to watch. With still some minutes to be had, it will be interesting to see how Orlando elects to deploy the Colorado product during his rookie season.
The Orlando Magic open their season on Oct. 23 in Miami against the Heat. The Florida showdown promises to be a good one and might leave few opportunities for a first-year player to crack the rotation - though, the next contest rolls around on Oct. 25 where da Silva is a near lock to make his debut against the lowly Brooklyn Nets if he can't get into the lineup against the Heat.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.