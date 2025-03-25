76ers Bolster Draft Odds with Loss to Pelicans
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers earned a much-needed theoretical win in the form of a very real on-court loss.
In a cross-conference bout with the New Orleans Pelicans, the 76ers were effectively blown out, falling to 23-49 on the season. Far from where they saw themselves prior to season’s start.
The game featured Sixers that many thought wouldn’t see time earlier in the season, or that weren’t rostered at all. Chuma Okeke, Justin Edwards, Jared Butler and Ricky Council IV packed the starting lineup. Marcus Bailey, Adem Bona, Jeff Dowtin Jr., Jalen Hood-Schifino contributed from the bench.
Suffice it to say, the 76ers seem to be lottery-bound.
The team has a vitally important stretch upcoming, with games against fellow lottery-bound teams in Washington, Miami and, most importantly, Toronto.
Philadelphia’s first round selection at the 2025 NBA Draft is top-six protected, meaning if it lands at picks No. 1 through No. 6, the 76ers will hang onto it. If it lands at No. 7 or lower, the Oklahoma City Thunder will claim the selection.
Having essentially punted this season due to various injuries to former MVP Joel Embiid, and former All-Stars Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, getting a pick in the lottery as a consolation prize is necessary.
As it stands now, the Sixers remain tied with the Nets for the fifth-best NBA Draft odds, and two full games ahead of Toronto for No. 7.
Philadelphia is currently three-and-a-half full games behind the Pelicans in the overall standings, meaning it’s best available odds at this point are indeed the sole possession at five. And though the differences in the fifth-best and seventh-best odds are subtle, they certainly aren’t nothing.
Most simply, Philadelphia should finish with a worse record than Brooklyn and Toronto by season’s end. Making its upcoming stretch against the league-worst Wizards, the Heat — who rattled off 10-straight losses — and the Raptors highly important.
The team’s loss against New Orleans was big on several fronts, but it will need to see more losses in the near future to hopefully keep its draft selection.
How the Sixers fare in their upcoming stretch could mean the different between coming away with a top-five prospect in June, or absolutely nothing.