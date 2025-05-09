NBA Draft

76ers Need Good Luck at 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Philadelphia desperately needs the odds to land in their favor at the draft lottery.

Derek Parker

Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Feb 20, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
With the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery just three days ago, teams are preparing themselves to find out where they’ll select at the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a unique position, hoping they select at all, opposed to losing their pick entirely. 

Back in 2020, the 76ers shipped off Al Horford to the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding what was then a lightly protected selection in 2025 — a pick that seemed forever away. Fast forward a half-decade, the Sixers saw a down year due to various injuries to former MVP Joel Embiid and former All-Stars in Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, and finished with a record of just 24-58 on the year.

Philadelphia has the fifth-best odds at Monday’s 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. Extremely relevant, given their pick is top-six protected. Should it fall below No. 6, it will convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are still amid a postseason battle with the Nuggets.

Luckily for Philadelphia, the odds are in their favor.

The team has a near-64% chance at maintaining their pick, with just a 36% chance of it landing with Oklahoma City. While the 76ers will certainly take those odds, it can still leave a little doubt.

Aside from the 2025 NBA Draft offering a bounty of talented players — Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe and plenty more — leaving with nothing after a 58-loss season would be especially brutal for a team looking to get back into the postseason hunt next year.

Should the team land a pick, it will have options in who to draft. It could use talent at nearly any position, but especially in the frontcourt given the team's injury history.

The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, May 12.

Derek Parker
DEREK PARKER

Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.

