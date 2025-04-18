Phoenix Suns Could Look to Rebuild Through NBA Draft
Fresh off an underwhelming season, the Phoenix Suns could look to make major changes this offseason.
Phoenix couldn't quite find the magic formula this season, winning just 36 games in 82 tries with its core three of scoring stars. The team failed to even make the Play-In this season, finishing just outside in the No. 11 spot in the West.
At a presser on Thursday, Suns’ owner Mat Ishbia had plenty to say, but there was one subtly major takeaway.
“There going to be a lot of change,” Ishbia stated. “Here’s what I’ll say: coach [Budenholzer], that change was made, that didn’t need more evaluation. Everything’s going to be evaluated.”
Some change would warrant a trade or two and another run next season with primarily the same core. But a hint toward a lot of change could signal a move in an entirely different direction, and it seems the Phoenix roster could be in for a reshuffle.
There’s been mutual rumblings that superstar forward Kevin Durant may be on the move this offseason. And in the event they can’t find adequate win-now return — which is likely, given the top-heavy state of the league — they could look to the NBA Draft to turn things around.
The first stage of this for the Suns would likely be acquiring their own first round picks back from Rockets — which could be gained in a potential Durant deal. The Rockets are set to add a lottery pick in the coming months via Phoenix.
Houston acquired Phoenix’s future picks from Brooklyn in the event the 36-year-old comes available. And if the Rockets fail to make a splash in this year’s postseason, they could very well push their chips in for that deal.
From there, the next few seasons would likely feature plenty of losing, as the Suns acquired top draftees and develop them for the future.
A move so important wouldn’t necessarily involve off-loading all of its win-now talent. Longtime star Devin Booker will likely remain a vital part of the team’s core. Especially given the Jazz, 76ers and Pelicans were able to land top draft odds with plenty of All-Stars rostered.
Regardless of what happens in the next few months, this iteration of the Phoenix Suns seems to have run its course.