Phoenix Suns Draft Khaman Maluach with No. 10 Pick
At the 2025 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns made a top-10 pick for the first time in awhile, adding youth to their new-look squad.
Just days ago, the Suns finally pulled the trigger on shipping off all-time star Kevin Durant to the Rockets, nabbing Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and the No. 10 pick in the process.
With that pick, Phoenix picked Khaman Maluach at Wednesday’s draft.
At an unteachable 7-foot-2, Maluach offers what is likely the best true center prospect in the draft. He anchored Duke’s interior on both ends this year, helping the team to the Final Four alongside Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel.
Across 39 games, he averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting an uncanny 71% overall. In the least, he should be more than capable as an NBA rim-runner and shot-blocker, but still has plenty of growth ahead of him, too.
The Suns are now headed in a drastically different direction sans Durant, likely looking to a youth movement with their trio of Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal not having worked out. The Suns were able to see some success with those three, but ultimately are likely to move on from the veterans of that group with owner Mat Ishbia leading the charge.
Wednesday’s draft was a large part of that, with the Suns grabbing their first top prospect in some time.
Per an earlier scouting report from NBA Draft on SI: Although the offense still has a ways to go for Maluach, his defense is already phenomenal. He has insane length that we don’t see come through the draft all that often. Furthermore, his foot speed and lateral quickness allow him to defend well in space. Both near the rim and out to the perimeter, the Duke big is able to make plays. Especially in the pick-and-roll, he will really have a chance to be disruptive in the NBA with how frequently offensive sets are predicated around that type of action.
Phoenix will also pick at No. 29, as well as No. 52 in the second round on Day 2 of the draft. The next major milestone in the NBA offseason will be the 2025 NBA 2K25 Summer League held in Las Vegas, NV, which will take place from July 10-20.