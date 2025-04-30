Phoenix Suns Grab Interesting Guard in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
The Phoenix Suns are one of the most interesting teams to follow this offseason as the team has some tough decisions to make starting with the NBA Draft and progressing to free agency where trade conversations heat up.
Over this summer, the Suns will likely part from Kevin Durant and need to try to find a landing spot for Bradley Beal. In an attempt to retool this expensive roster, its draft pick at the end of the first round during the 2025 NBA Draft will be critical.
In the latest mock draft the Suns walked away with one of the biggest risers in the 2025 NBA Draft cycle according to NBA Draft expert Derek Parker.
"We have the polarizing Phoenix Suns. A loaded team that has not held up standings wise this season. Taking a chance on one of the cycles most recent risers, Walter Clayton Jr. He has had one of the best NCAA tournaments we have seen in some time. Scoring back-to-back 30 balls in the Elite Eight and Final Four, but he also had a full season of draft worthy tape for Florida at over 17 points per game," Parker explains. "Even if this Suns core doesn't stay together this summer as has already been reported, there is worse outcomes than taking a chance on a highly talented college player like Clayton Jr."
The Suns would get a pure bucket-getter to add next to Devin Booker and secure the back court of the future in the Valley. While making interesting moves this summer to retool a roster around this offensive fire power.