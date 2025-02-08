Portland Needs to Give Donovan Clingan More Minutes
The Portland Trail Blazers have rattled off six straight wins to bring its record to 23-29, sitting 2.5 games back of the NBA Play-In race and just a game back of play-in hopeful darling San Antonio who pulled off a blockbuster trade this week to acquire De'Aaron Fox.
While this is a great story and the Trail Blazers have seen more from the likes of Scoot Henderson to give Portland hope for the future, the reality is this will not be the year for the Trail Blazers to get back to the postseason.
In the past five games, Cligan's minute total has gone 11, 8, 11, 10 and 17. On the year, the UCONN product is averaging 16.1 minutes per game in a log-jammed frontcourt.
Portland used the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft on the 20-year-old center and needs to give him more minutes. Sure, DeAndre Ayton is helping, Toumani Camara needs minutes as a standout big man and Robert Williams III when healthy is a productive option - but the development of Clingan should trump all.
Clingan in 17 minutes on Thursday posted two points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block on two shot attempts off the bench as the Trail Blazers downed the Kings.
His lethal rim-protection and growing chemistry with Henderson, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe should allow the rebound-cobbling center to see more action as the season winds down. No longer attempting to boost Ayton and Williams III's trade value with the deadline past.
Per 36 minutes, Clingan is averaging 11.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, a steal and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 52 percent from the floor, 27 percent from deep and 65 percent at the charity stripe. Not exactly a tank commander if the goal is still to win games and forgo lottery odds, while also prioritizing development - the best of both worlds.
