Trail Blazers: Examining Donovan Clingan's Monstrous Two-Way Potential
Donovan Clingan starred as the de-facto best defender in both college basketball last season and in the 2024 NBA draft class. However, the transition in defensive prowess from college to the pros isn’t always a smooth one, especially for big men.
The spaced-out NBA game demands greater agility and mobility from big men, and creators are more skilled at every position. Prior to the NBA, there’s no comparison to guarding Trae Young or Luka Doncic in the pick-and-roll, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or Anthony Edwards on a switch. Zach Edey may have given off that impression at times, but there’s also no comparison to checking Nikola Jokic or Joel Embiid down low. Quality individual defense at the NBA level has a much slimmer margin for error, especially for big men. There’s just far more ground they have to cover to fulfill their responsibilities as primary rim protectors.
Clingan faces this same challenge standing at 7-foot-2 and weighing in at 280-lb. He’s huge, and his agility will be put to the test at the highest level. However, he’s passed this test at every level, and has very much done so in his preseason action. In his final showing against the Utah Jazz, Clingan stuffed the stat sheet, exhibiting his defensive excellence through the means of four blocks in just 24 minutes of game action. He patrolled the interior, shifting from help positions to send a pair of shots back with his large reach and perfect timing. He also hustled back in transition for a pair of rejections to prevent points in transition opportunities.
Offensively, Clingan put in work as well. En route to 14 points, he finished many plays at the rim with dunks and floaters off alley-oops and dump-down feeds. Not only did he get buckets in the pick-and-roll, though, he also stepped out beyond the arc to nail a three. Further, he also grabbed 20 boards in his limited game time, showcasing another mode through which he imposes his will on the game.
As Clingan begins his NBA career, he will have plenty of opportunity to exhibit his intriguing two-way capabilities.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.