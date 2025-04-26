Portland Trail Blazers Have Pivotal NBA Draft Ahead
The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the league’s more interesting teams this season, owning an extremely young core, but one that’s scratched and clawed its way to wins.
Portland's defense has come on strong, and despite its top picks failing to fully live up to the hype, things are starting to look up.
At the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, the Trail Blazers will have the tenth-best odds, owning just under a 17% chance at landing a top-four pick, and most likely coming away with No. 10 with a 63% chance.
The 2025 NBA Draft is thought of to be a great one per most experts, owning potentially franchise-changing talents like Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe. While Portland likely won’t see the odds to land those players, still-talented prospects will likely be pushed down lower into the Trail Blazers' tier.
This year, Portland will have a decision to make at the draft. They already have a swath of youth in Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan. And in ’25 will need to decide between win-now talent or chancing another project selection.
Currently sitting in the middle ground of the NBA — boasting 36 wins on the season — Portland isn’t quite out of the rebuilding phase just yet. And it could be advantageous to continue adding high-ceiling talent in any form, be it guard, wing, forward or center. Players like Egor Demin, Derik Queen, Kasparas Jakucionis, Asa Newell and more are sure to be in their wheelhouse, and could offer star talent down the road despite being developmental picks.
On the flip-side, more proven win-now pieces that offer things like defense and shooting immediately could help the team reach a new gear sooner rather than later.
Regardless, the Trail Blazers will be a team to monitor at this year’s draft.