Trail Blazers Former No. 2 Pick Finding NBA Rhythm
Heading into the 2023 NBA Draft, Scoot Henderson was thought of by many to be a strong basketball prospect, proving athleticism and dynamic scoring packed within an all-around game.
But his rookie season didn’t necessarily inspire confidence. He scored 14 points per game as a frosh, but did so on an abysmal 39% shooting from the field, including a frightful 3.4 turnovers per game.
It wasn't the debut season he or Trail Blazers fans had likely hoped for. But he seems to be finding his rhythm early in season two.
On Friday night, Henderson looked the part of a potent bench weapon, scoring 15 points on a wildly efficient 7-for-9 shooting, including six assists to three turnovers, with three steals tacked on.
His only two misses came from behind the arc — an area that very much still needs work — but Portland will take efficient 2-point shooting in the interim.
The 6-foot-3 guard saw some inefficiency in his season opener — shooting 7-for-18 from the field — but managed positive there, too, adding 22 bench points, four assists and four rebounds with just two turnovers.
All-in-all, the team’s top draftee seems to finding some NBA comfortablility, something he’s seldom had in the past year. Henderson started in 32 of 62 games last season, but seems to be embracing the backup role so far this year.
Of course, long-term the franchise will look at Henderson to be the starting point guard. But there’s little reason to mess up a good thing, for now.
The Trail Blazers are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans in their first back-to-back of the 2024-25 season.
