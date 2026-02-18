Evaluating the Top NBA Fits for Houston’s Kingston Flemings

After beginning his freshman season on few draft radars, Houston point guard Kingston Flemings has quickly cemented himself as one of the best players in the class.

Monday's performance against a tough Iowa State defense, even in a loss, was exemplary of that, as he went for 22 points on 9-for-15 shooting, with five rebounds and four assists in a top-six matchup. On the season, he's now averaging 16.6 points on 50% shooting, with elite play-making and defense to boot.

Kingston Flemings has cemented himself as a top 5 prospect this draft



Flemings is averaging 16.6 PPG, 5.3 AST and 1.7 STL on 58.6% TS for 23-3 Houston (First freshman guard w/ 13+ BPM)



This level of speed, ball handling, poise and shotmaking is unnatural for a freshman



Wizard? pic.twitter.com/PVB8oLkau7 — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) February 17, 2026

Flemings is likely the top true point guard option in the class, making him a coveted piece of the 2026 NBA Draft puzzle. For now, he stands as the No. 5 propsect for most, but there's flexibility depending on which teams land where.

Below are three realistic landing spots for Flemings given where the NBA Draft lottery odds stand currently:

Washington Wizards

The Wizards could very well be better next year given the additions of Trae Young and Anthony Davis, but for now sit with the second-best odds at the ’26 draft. Should they see their yearly drop, grabbing Flemings would make plenty of sense given they’ve yet to hit on a true point guard at the draft.

Flemings would effectively cement Washington’s young core. They have an elite young big in Alex Sarr, wings in Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly, and just grabbed an off-guard in Tre Johnson last year.

Flemings would fit in snugly with all those players, able to facilitate, but score on his own as well.

Brooklyn Nets

At last year’s draft, the Nets gambled on a record five first-round prospects, searching for positional size, handling, play-making and shooting — all things Flemings can provide.

Brooklyn have play-finishers in Michael Porter Jr., Nicolas Claxton and more, and would provide Flemings a blank slate in which to develop.

The Nets would offer a nice middle ground between a team fully rebuilding, and one looking to push deep into the Playoffs as soon as next year.

Dallas Mavericks

This fit would take luck onDallas’ end, given they currently hold the seventh-best odds, but is likely the single best fit for Flemings’ long-term.

It’s no secret that the Mavericks have need of a long-term point guard, and Flemings being the best in the class offers a natural fit. Alongside Cooper Flagg, the two could create a two-way force as players that can score, but also take defense seriously.

Additionally, Flemings learning under star Kyrie Irving for a few seasons could do wonders for his development.