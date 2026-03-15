Potential 2027 NBA Draft Picks Lead High School Teams to State Titles

The high school basketball season has come to a close in many states.

While college basketball teams and 2026 NBA Draft prospects are preparing to start the postseason, many 2027 NBA Draft prospects are playing their final games at the prep level. Multiple players ended their careers on a high note, leaving high school with a state title, including a five-star prospect who has yet to declare his future school.

From Texas, to Oklahoma to California, there are a number of high-profile recruits who showcased their talents in meaningful moments in recent weeks.

On March 14, Sierra Canyon won a title in the Golden State, taking down Salesian 78-70. The Trailblazers have been home to a multiple NBA players and could have a few more of its title-winning roster.

Five-star prospect and North Carolina signee Maximo Adams starred for Sierra Canyon throughout the season, but left the contest against Saleisan in the first half with an injury. Without Adams on the floor, fellow five-star prospect Brandon McCoy led the Trailblazers to a victory with 20 points.

No. 3 Sierra Canyon (CA) is officially the @CIFState Open Division boys basketball champion! 🔥 🏀

Brandon McCoy (@g0beezy) led the Trailblazers to victory, despite losing 5-star North Carolina commit Maxi Adams to injury in the first half. 👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/GvfencEjij — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) March 15, 2026

McCoy is currently ranked the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 2 shooting guard in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports and holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Michigan and others. While McCoy hasn't publically announced where he will play college basketball next season, the talented wing player could factor into the 2027 NBA Draft and has the potential to be a lottery pick next year.

The McDonald's All-American has good strength and long arms to complement his athleticism, making McCoy a stout defender. McCoy's state-title effort came against a Salesian team that is led by four-star Stanford signee Elias Obenyah.

In Texas, five-star Duke signee Bryson Howard led Frisco Heritage to a state title with 28 points, 15 rebounds and two steals. Howard, another talented wing player, is listed at 6-foot-4 and rated the No. 15 overall prospect and No. 3 shooting guard in the 2026 class by 247Sports.

Like McCoy, Howard could play himself into the 2027 NBA Draft lottery with a strong freshman season at Duke.

In Indiana, Purdue pledge Luke Ertel starred for Mt. Vernon, leading his team to the state semifinals. Ertel, a four-star recruit, finished with 34 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Listed at 6-foot-1, Ertel's size could be a concern for NBA teams, but the former quarterback has strong feel for the game and is a good shooter from the outside.

After Purdue found success with a similar player in Braden Smith, Ertel could be the perfect fit for Matt Painter's team. It is less likely that Ertel factors into the 2027 class, but the No. 41 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the nation, per 247Sports, could fill Smith's spot and garner attention early in his career.

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