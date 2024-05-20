Potential Landing Spots for Ignite Forward Ron Holland II
Ronald Holland II is a highly athletic 6-foot-6 combo forward from Duncanville, Texas, who spent this past season with the NBA G League's Ignite, playing along with other lotto hopefuls in Matas Buzelis and Tyler Smith.
To start the 2023-24 draft cycle, Holland was one of maybe two or three players at the top of most draft boards, including many that had him as the best overall prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class.
So what did he do with that pressure? He put up historic numbers for an Ignite one-and-done, which includes players like Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Green, Jaden Hardy, Marjon Beachamp and Dyson Daniels. On the year, playing professional basketball against grown men, Holland put up 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
Despite his lacking size for the forward spot, he is an intentional rebounder, possessing a motor that creates opportunity on both sides of the ball.
Which Teams Should Draft Ron Holland II?
Holland projects primarily as a wing, but will also play some small-ball minutes at the power forward spot. As good of an athlete as he is, he will deal with some disadvantages due to being 6-foot-6 in the age of jumbo creators like Luka Doncic and LaMelo Ball.
Still, in a draft full of question marks, Ron Holland seems like an answer to a lot of them.
Here are some of his top landing spots:
Charlotte Hornets – Pick No. 6
One team that will definitely be in the mix for Holland is Charlotte, who could be looking to move on from combo forward Miles Bridges as his contract expires this season. As a good point-of-attack perimeter defender, Holland brings some positional versatility to a Hornets team that needs to just acquire as much talent as possible.
Given that two starting spots on the Hornets are locked down – LaMelo Ball as the lead initiator and Brandon Miller as the off-guard/wing role – this pick would be an attempt to nail down another starting spot to begin to compete in the Eastern Conference and avoid being a cellar dweller yet again.
Washington Wizards – Pick No. 2
The Wizards are a directionless franchise at the moment, with a few young talents but nothing obvious to build around. The common thought here is that the Wizards will draft Donovan Clingan with the second-overall pick and bring him in to anchor a new front court, but they have to at least consider taking Holland here at pick two.
While one might criticize this pick with the argument that he and last year's draft pick, Bilal Coulibaly, are too similar positionally, an argument can be made that they are so different with how they play that their styles could be complimentary.
Detroit Pistons – Pick No. 5
Another team in a "best player available" scenario to some extent (outside of lead initiator, with Cade holding that down) is the perennially struggling Detroit Pistons, who simply have a dearth of talent.
The only foreseeable problem here is that Holland could have a bit of a redundancy with Ausar Thompson, but right now, Detroit just has to take the best player on the board. If he's still sitting there at fifth, he will be the best player available.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.